DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – South Metro firefighters say a brush fire ignited in Douglas County on Saturday. Smoke can be seen from Parker.

The fire is on War Bonnet Trail. About five acres have burned, but no structures are damaged.

Aurora firefighters are also at the scene. South Metro says the fire is under control, and they are working to put out hot spots.

It is not clear what caused the fire.

