DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – South Metro firefighters say a brush fire ignited in Douglas County on Saturday. Smoke can be seen from Parker.
The fire is on War Bonnet Trail. About five acres have burned, but no structures are damaged.
Update – Several acres burning north of War Bonnet Trl. Structure protection in place and firefighters are working on containment. No injuries reported and no structures damaged. @AuroraFireDpt is assisting. Updates to follow. pic.twitter.com/mRs3neJ36b
— South Metro Fire Rescue (@SouthMetroPIO) August 1, 2020
Aurora firefighters are also at the scene. South Metro says the fire is under control, and they are working to put out hot spots.
It is not clear what caused the fire.