By Chris Spears
DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) –  A brush fire caused some tense moments in Douglas County late Saturday afternoon. It was caused by an electrocuted bird.

South Metro Fire says the bird was electrocuted on a power pole and then fell to the ground where it started the brush fire. Firefighters were able to stop the flames before any homes were damaged.

The flames burned about 4 to 5 acres just north of Warbonnet Trail which is northeast of Parker. Crews will monitor the area for hot spots the rest of the weekend.

