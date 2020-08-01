DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – A brush fire caused some tense moments in Douglas County late Saturday afternoon. It was caused by an electrocuted bird.
South Metro Fire says the bird was electrocuted on a power pole and then fell to the ground where it started the brush fire. Firefighters were able to stop the flames before any homes were damaged.
The flames burned about 4 to 5 acres just north of Warbonnet Trail which is northeast of Parker. Crews will monitor the area for hot spots the rest of the weekend.
Update – Several acres burning north of War Bonnet Trl. Structure protection in place and firefighters are working on containment. No injuries reported and no structures damaged. @AuroraFireDpt is assisting. Updates to follow. pic.twitter.com/mRs3neJ36b
— South Metro Fire Rescue (@SouthMetroPIO) August 1, 2020