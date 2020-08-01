DENVER (CBS4) – An Amber Alert has been issued for four children who disappeared on Saturday. They were last seen with their father, Lino Pacheco.
Denver Police say they were seen in a 2002 red Acura TL with an unknown license plate. It has an off-color rear bumper. The children were reported missing at 2 p.m.
Investigators identified the children as Nathaviya Pacheco, 11, Lino Pacheco, Jr., 11, Menika Pacheco, 9, and Dominic Marks, 8.
They were last seen near Vine Street and 44th Avenue.
Police say the father is the non-custodial parent. They labeled this case as a family abduction. Investigators are speaking with the Colorado Bureau of Investigation about the possibility of this turning into an Amber Alert, however it has not been decided as of this writing.
Call 911 if you see them.