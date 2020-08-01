DENVER (CBS4) – Watching the game through closed gates was less than ideal for one young Colorado Rockies fan. But, for many opting to do the same, it was better than no season at all.

“You know, there still is an atmosphere of baseball in the air,” said Luke Langley.

At 10 years old, Luke already knows baseball is his favorite sport. He understands why he can’t be in the stands this year. He watched the game with his dad through the gates of Coors Field on Friday.

“Just in case Nolan hits one 600-feet out into the parking lot,” he joked.

Luke was determined not to let the view ruin his very first home opener.

“I love the Rockies. I try to get to get to any game I can and I get super excited when we get to go to the game… even if we lose, you know? It’s just a really fun experience. Even outside the stadium,” he said.

Friday, the streets surrounding Coors Field were unusually quiet for a home opener, which wasn’t lost on the veterans of the game.

“Oh, I was born and raised in Colorado. I mean heck, I’ve been coming to game openers as a kid, so now, for me not to be able to take my kids to game openers? Yeah, it’s very hard. I mean, we’ve been at this stadium almost every single day watching them practice,” said Jorge Chavez.

Chavez along with his siblings, held their children up to peek through the closed gates. He acknowledged, while it’s not the baseball he’s used to, it was still a good experience.

“They get to hear the ball get hit, they get to hear the music that they’re playing, they still get to feel that excitement,” he said.

For others standing outside helped keep some semblance of normalcy.

“We probably would’ve been to about a dozen games by now, so we just wanted to come and feel whatever buzz there was and just kind of take in the city for a bit and grab onto normal,” said Katy Jurgensen.

For Luke, it’s being close to the players that counts and he’s willing to hang outside the gates as long as it takes.

“Hey, you can’t complain. Coors Field is the best place to watch a ball game,” he said.

