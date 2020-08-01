DENVER (CBS4) – To celebrate Colorado Day, Colorado Parks and Wildlife is offering free admission to 41 state parks on Monday, Aug. 3. Although the state recognizes this annual holiday on Aug. 1, state parks celebrate the occasion with free entrance on the first Monday of August.
“Colorado Day is a wonderful opportunity to celebrate the natural beauty of our state and spend time outside,” said State Trails Program Manager Fletcher Jacobs. “Coloradans have a rich tradition of embracing an outdoor lifestyle, and our state parks offer a variety of outdoor activities that people of all ages and physical levels can enjoy.”
All other park fees remain in effect, including camping reservations, boat and off-highway vehicle registrations, and hunting and fishing licenses.
CPW is also offering active duty and veterans free admission to all state parks for the entire month of August. Military members and veterans can pick up a free August Military Pass at any Colorado state park or CPW office by showing proof of military service.
