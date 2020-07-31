DENVER (CBS4) – The robbery suspect who investigators say shot two Aurora Police officers on Monday has been identified. Police say Dontari Hudson was released from the hospital and is now in custody.
It began when officers from Rocky Mountain Safe Streets were following multiple adult suspects about 5:30 p.m. Monday. They stopped at 47th Avenue and Andes Street when Hudson suspect ran and attempted to carjack a vehicle from two people.
The investigation continues, and the Denver DA’s office will make final determination on charges related to the officer-involved shooting. Hudson is being held on charges of aggravated robbery.
The two Aurora officers are out of the hospital and are beginning their recovery.