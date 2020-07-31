Comments
WASHINGTON, D.C. (CBS4) – Colorado’s Democratic senator is pushing for mask distribution to everyone in the country. Sen. Michael Bennet wants to use a current law on the books to get every person in America a reusable mask.
Bennet, the state’s senior U.S. senator, says the Defense Production Act, already in use by order of President Donald Trump, could be used to get every person a new mask. He and other Democrats in the Senate have introduced a bill that would use the act to manufacture and distribute a new, high-quality, reusable mask to everyone in America.
He continued to urge every person in the country to wear a mask to protect themselves and others against coronavirus.
Bennet, not an original thought ever. There are many companies already offering free masks to anyone/everyone.