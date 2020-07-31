Comments
PUEBLO, Colo. (CBS4) – A hate crime investigation is underway in Colorado after someone vandalized a statue of Martin Luther King, Jr. and Emmett Till. It stands outside the Friendly Harbor Community Center on North Grand Avenue in Pueblo.
“KKK” was also painted on the sidewalk and pillars on the building’s exterior sometime Wednesday night or Thursday morning.
The director of the center said police were out canvassing the neighborhood Thursday night.
Volunteers also showed up in force to help clean up graffiti using their own supplies.
The center offers mental wellness support and recovery. To help them, visit friendlyharborpueblo.org.
