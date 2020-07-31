DEVELOPING STORYElitch Gardens officially announces they won't open in 2020
CBSN DenverWatch Now
By Jesse Sarles
Filed Under:Colorado News, Pueblo News

PUEBLO, Colo. (CBS4) – A hate crime investigation is underway in Colorado after someone vandalized a statue of Martin Luther King, Jr. and Emmett Till. It stands outside the Friendly Harbor Community Center on North Grand Avenue in Pueblo.

Vandalism at the Friendly Harbor Community Center

(credit: Friendly Harbor Community Center)

“KKK” was also painted on the sidewalk and pillars on the building’s exterior sometime Wednesday night or Thursday morning.

(credit: Friendly Harbor Community Center)

The director of the center said police were out canvassing the neighborhood Thursday night.

Volunteers also showed up in force to help clean up graffiti using their own supplies.

The center offers mental wellness support and recovery. To help them, visit friendlyharborpueblo.org.

Jesse Sarles

Comments
  1. Paul Frawner says:
    July 31, 2020 at 11:31 am

    At least it can be cleaned, many of the statues here were torn down by idiots.

    Reply

Leave a Reply