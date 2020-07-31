DENVER (CBS4)– A group gathered at a park the community calls La Raza, formerly known as Columbus Park, on Friday to raise awareness about immigration issues. The movement was started by a group of young adults called 10 for 10.
They are trying to encourage the youth of the Denver metro area to use their voices to speak against oppression in minority communities.
On Friday, they gathered for the United Against ICE Rally. They are trying to unite as a community of many backgrounds to discuss what they call an oppressive government agency.
One organizer told CBS4 that she believes no one in this country is illegal.
“Just to spread information and awareness about ICE. Which is Immigration Customs Enforcement. We are just trying to spread awareness to our brothers and sisters in the immigrant community and black and brown communities. Just to give information to our allies but this goes much more deeper than that,” said protester Moriah Aleman.