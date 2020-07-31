Comments
THORNTON, Colo. (CBS4) – A man is under arrest after stabbing two people outside a Chili’s in Thornton and killing one of them. It happened in the early evening on Thursday at 16507 Washington Street.
Police said a woman was killed and a man suffered serious injuries. That man’s condition wasn’t available on Friday morning.
So far no information about what might have led up to the stabbing has been released. It’s also not clear if the stabbing was random.
The names of any of the people involved hasn’t been released so far.