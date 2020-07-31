DENVER (CBS4) – Elitch Gardens will not open in 2020. The amusement park announced Friday that state orders banning the operation of parks will prevent them from opening this summer.
Park managers said they’ve spent months working with government officials and experts the industry to develop a plan to safely reopen the park for guests. That plan included new social distancing measures and sanitation procedures while allowing the most amount of people possible. However, the park was not able to get government permission to open.
This is the first closure in the 130 year history of the park.
2020 season passes that have already been purchased will automatically be transferred to 2021 VIP Season Passes. Other perks will also be made available to those who have already purchased passes.
“We are terribly saddened that for the first time in 130 years Elitch Gardens will not be allowed to entertain families from throughout our region,” David Dorman, General Manager, said in a release Friday. “I know that we have all felt the frustration and impacts of this pandemic. We appreciate the support of our community and look forward to welcoming our guests and team members back in 2021.”
Anyone with questions should reach out to the park at info@elitchgardens.com. Include your name and confirmation number.