August is almost here, and we may kick off the new month with a bang!
Severe storms are possible both Saturday and Sunday from the foothills to the eastern plains. While the storms may not be very widespread on Saturday, what we do get could bring hail and very heavy rainfall. This also includes parts of the Front Range mountains and the Denver area. If you can, I’d park inside over the weekend if possible. Just to be safe.
Sunday brings a better chance for scattered storms, that once again could bring heavy rain and hail. Even if you don’t get severe weather, there is still a decent chance for heavy rain across the Front Range and plains.
Temperatures will thankfully stay below normal with highs in the mid to upper 80s. We will most likely stay in the 80s until Tuesday when a few 90s could creep back in.