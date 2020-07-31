(CBS4) – There’s plenty to do around town this weekend! Here are some fun activities you and your family can enjoy virtually or in person.
The annual Denver Greek Festival is moving online. The popular event is usually held at the Greek Orthodox Church near Alameda and Leetsdale and features lots of food, music and dancing. Organizers don’t want you to feel left out of the experience this year, so they’ll be streaming Greek cooking classes, language lessons, and dancing. The festival starts Friday and continues through Saturday.
The Chicano Music Festival continues this weekend in Denver with a performance from “Los Mocochetes.” They’re just one of the artists that’ll be performing live at Su Teatro Cultural and Performing Arts Center. Seating is limited to 50 people and social distancing will be enforced.
Saturday marks the Centennial State’s 144th birthday. You can celebrate Colorado Day with free admission to the History Colorado Museum. You do need to reserve a ticket in advance. That will help the museum manage capacity and keep everyone safe.