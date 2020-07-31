BOULDER, Colo. (CBS4) – A Boulder teenager now holds the Guinness World Record for the fastest time solving a Rubik’s Cube on a pogo stick. 14-year-old Evan Blecher recorded a time of 16.7 seconds to set the new record.

“I don’t think I ever thought that I would be a Guinness World Record holder,” said Blecher in an interview with CBS4 photographer Mark Neitro. “Now, I am one.”

Blecher completed the World Record on July 20 and his father says that the unique talents just clicked for his son.

“It just clicked. He knew that he could pogo stick and he knew that he could Cube,” said Blecher’s father Herb. “The combination of the two came as a surprise. Practice, practice, practice, driving us crazy with the click, click, click all the time.”

For Blecher, solving a Rubik’s Cube began when he was just 9. Practice over time, combined with his skills on the pogo stick, has now made him a world record holder.

“I first started cubing when I was around 9 years old,” said Blecher. “Right when you see something, you know to do a certain algorithm.”

Blecher’s skills aren’t just being used to break world records however. The 14-year-old has started an online course called “Cubing Away Corona” that is teaching others, in a socially distanced way, how to solve a Rubik’s Cube in under 3 minutes. The program is free, but donations are welcomed on behalf of the CDC Foundation and No Kid Hungry. Blecher says that the course was dreamt up as a way to both relieve the boredom of staying home while also helping out families who have been hit hard by the pandemic.

“The coronavirus, it’s taken away a lot of lives and a lot of people’s money,” said Blecher. “So this was my way of giving back. Having a course to help people not be as bored and donating to important causes.”

It’s a passion project for Blecher who says that he draws joy from being able to help out those less fortunate who have been affected by COVID-19.

“Thinking about helping out kids and helping out families without much money, that makes me feel so good that I am helping these people out,” said Blecher.

The program runs via Google Hangouts, FaceTime or Zoom and interested people can sign up for their first lesson here.