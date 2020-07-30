(CBS4) — It could have been an awkward moment for two Colorado moms: a 4-year-old girl yelled “Black lives matter!” at a Black woman she saw shopping in Home Depot. Instead, it was the beginning of a precious friendship.

“I went back to say thank you for recognizing that my life matters,” Sherri Gonzales told CBS4.

“Her mom was not expecting her to say that and did not know what to say,” Sherri said.

Sherri said they talked for a few minutes and the girl, Cam, noticed her Denver Broncos necklace. Cam told Sherri she wants to be a Broncos cheerleader one day.

Sherri has some experience cheering for the team — her son is D.J. Williams, the linebacker drafted by the Denver Broncos in the first round of the 2004 NFL Draft.

Then Cam asked her a question.

“[She] asked me if I would like to come over for a sleepover,” Sherri said.

Sherri says they exchanged numbers and took a picture together.

Last week, she got a call from Cam’s mom. They were having a garage sale and wanted to donate all the proceeds to her organization, Sherri’s Girls Empowerment International, on behalf of Cam.

Sherri said the two-day garage raised $2,070.

“[They] donated every penny to my school in Kenya,” Sherri said.

“All of this happens because of a sweet little 4 year old recognized that my life matters.”