Rockies Wrap Up Successful Season-Opening Road Trip, Defeat A's 5-1German Marquez struck out eight over six impressive innings to bounce back after losing on opening day at Texas.

Coronavirus Outbreak In Fort Collins: At Least 8 CSU Football Players Test PositiveColorado State University says it will pause football team activities after eight known positive tests for COVID-19.

Denver Broncos 2020 Training Camp Preview: QuarterbackWith the Denver Broncos training camp underway, let’s take a look at how the Broncos line up at the quarterback position with Drew Lock taking the reins of the offense.

CHSAA Approves Two More Fall Sports To Begin Practice And CompetitionTwo more sports have the green light to resume practices and competition, Colorado's high school governing sports body announced Wednesday. Softball and boy's tennis can now join boy's golf in resuming practices.

Denver Broncos CEO Joe Ellis On Player Protests During National Anthem: 'Everyone's Got A Right To Do As They Please, Express How They Feel'The Broncos President and CEO said any players who decide to protest police brutality and racial injustice will have his and the organization's support.

Denver Broncos 2020 Training Camp Preview: Wide ReceiverThe Broncos invested two of their top draft picks at the wide receiver position.