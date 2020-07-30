DENVER (CBS4) — Gov. Jared Polis said November’s General Election will be held on schedule, after President Donald Trump floated the idea of delaying it. The president expressed concerns about mail-in voting and questioned whether the election should be delayed until people can vote “securely and safely.”

“With Universal Mail-In Voting (not Absentee Voting, which is good), 2020 will be the most INACCURATE & FRAUDULENT Election in history. It will be a great embarrassment to the USA. Delay the Election until people can properly, securely and safely vote???” Pres. Trump tweeted Thursday morning.

During a news conference on Thursday afternoon, Polis was asked about the president’s tweet — and fired off a rapid response.

“Look, our Democracy will not become a casualty of this pandemic, and any suggestion to the contrary is undemocratic, outrageous and insulting to the constitutional principles of a representative Republic that our nation is built on,” Polis stated.

“Of course we will have our regularly scheduled election, and we look forward to making that as safe as possible and as fair as possible for every American.”

The president cannot change the election date — only Congress can do that.

In a statement, Colorado Secretary of State Jenna Griswold reaffirmed General Election Day is Nov. 3.

Griswold pointed out Americans have voted through wars and the Great Depression.

“Vote by mail is safe and secure, and ensures that voters can have their voices heard even during a pandemic,” Griswold stated.

Polis also said he would recommend mail-in voting to other states “without any reservation,” saying it can reduce fraud and increase participation.

“And, of course, during the pandemic it’s also a safer way to vote,” he added.

CBS News called Trump’s claims about mail-in voting unsubstantiated.

While many state election officials have been exploring ways to expand vote-by-mail during the coronavirus pandemic, just five states — Colorado, Hawaii, Oregon, Utah and Washington — conduct their elections entirely by mail. Twenty-nine states do not require voters to provide an excuse to vote absentee.