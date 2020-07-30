ADAMS COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4)– Adams County has teamed up with Bayaud Enterprises to provide free showers and laundry services to those in need.
Weather permitting, on Thursdays the trucks will be on hand at the Irving Street Library located at 7392 Irving St. from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Organizers say it’s important because everyone deserves a shower and to have clean clothes.
The shower truck includes two shower bays and the laundry truck has 6 washers and dryers which can clean up to 30 loads at a time. Washing and drying a load takes about two hours.
Both services are offered on a first-come, first-served basis.
Additional Information from Adams County:
For more information about the Shower Truck and Laundry Truck, call 303-658-2325 or visit www.cityofwestminster.us/Libraries/Services.