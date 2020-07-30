CBSN DenverWatch Now
Adams County News

ADAMS COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4)– Adams County has teamed up with Bayaud Enterprises to provide free showers and laundry services to those in need.

(credit: CBS)

Weather permitting, on Thursdays the trucks will be on hand at the Irving Street Library located at 7392 Irving St. from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Organizers say it’s important because everyone deserves a shower and to have clean clothes.

(credit: CBS)

The shower truck includes two shower bays and the laundry truck has 6 washers and dryers which can clean up to 30 loads at a time. Washing and drying a load takes about two hours.

Both services are offered on a first-come, first-served basis.

(credit: CBS)

Additional Information from Adams County:

For more information about the Shower Truck and Laundry Truck, call 303-658-2325 or visit www.cityofwestminster.us/Libraries/Services.

