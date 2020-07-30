Comments
BOULDER COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4)– A 26-year-old man from Golden died while climbing Longs Peak. Park rangers received an emergency call early Thursday morning.
The emergency call came from a group of climbers on Broadway Ledge near Fields Chimney on the east face of Longs Peak. They witnessed an unroped climber in another climbing group fall while traversing Broadway.
Park rangers found the man at the base of the Chimney. He died from injuries sustained in the 600 to 800 foot fall.
The victim’s body was flown to a helispot in the Upper Beaver Meadows area of the park at 3:45 p.m. Thursday. His body was then transferred to the Boulder County Coroner. His name has not been released.