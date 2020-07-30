Comments
(CBS4) — A Denver bar is fighting the governor’s order to stop serving alcohol at 10 p.m. The owner of the Blake Street Tavern is asking for a temporary restraining order so they can continue to serve after 10 p.m. while a lawsuit moves forward.
A decision on the request is expected Thursday afternoon.
Gov. Jared Polis ordered restaurants to stop serving at 10 p.m., hoping to slow the spread of coronavirus among people in their 20s.
