CBSN DENVERGov. Jared Polis is speaking now about coronavirus in Colorado (Watch Live)
CBSN DenverWatch Now
Filed Under:Building Fire, Colorado News, Denver News, Golden News, Jefferson County News

GOLDEN, Colo. (CBS4) – A fire broke out at the Coors Brewery in Golden late Thursday morning. There are no reports of any injuries.

(credit: CBS)

Wood planks were burning on top of a 16-story silo, according to authorities.

Flames could be seen from outside the large facility, but the fire appears to be affecting only a small portion of it.

Adolph Coors and Jacob Scheuler started the Coors Brewery in Golden in 1873. In the early 2000s, acquisitions and joint ventures meant the Coors family gave up much of the leadership and the name became Molson Coors. Company offices remained in Denver until last October. That’s when the company announced it would eliminate its downtown Denver presence as Chicago became the North American operational headquarters.

Coors light beer in a glass

Coors Light (credit: CBS)

The brewery in Golden remains in operation.

Comments

Leave a Reply