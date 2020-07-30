Coronavirus Outbreak In Fort Collins: At Least 8 CSU Football Players Test PositiveColorado State University says it will pause football team activities after eight known positive tests for COVID-19. A full team test will be administered as early as next week, the university said Wednesday. The Rams are anticipating a return within two weeks.

39 minutes ago

Unusually Cool For Denver, Eastern ColoradoMeteorologist Chris Spears has your forecast.

43 minutes ago

Fire Breaks Out At Coors Brewery In GoldenA fire broke out at the Coors Brewery in Golden late Thursday morning. Wood planks are burning on top of a 16-story silo.

56 minutes ago

Thousands Of Troops At Fort Carson Were Tested For Covid-19 Before Heading To Fort Irwin In California For TrainingTroops heading to California for training were tested for coronavirus and now enter a 96 hour quarantine before heading out.

1 hour ago

Over $4 Billion In Unemployment Claims Paid In Colorado Since Coronavirus Closures BeganSince late March, more than $4 billion in unemployment claims have been paid in Colorado. Almost 665,000 people have filed for unemployment.

2 hours ago

Last Call Lawsuit: Denver Bar Fighting To Serve Alcohol After 10 PMA Denver bar is fighting the governor's order to stop serving alcohol at 10 p.m. The owner of the Blake Street Tavern is asking for a temporary restraining order so they can continue to serve after 10 p.m. while a lawsuit moves forward.

2 hours ago