DENVER (CBS4) – Thursday is the final day for Denver and Aurora residents over 18 to vote on the final name change for the Stapleton neighborhood. The two finalists are Central Park and Skyview.

You can vote online here through a survey.

The voting ends at 2 p.m. and the winning name will be announced on Saturday.

Stapleton was named for a former Denver mayor who was a member of the Ku Klux Klan. The neighborhood association asked residents to vote on a more inclusive name. The original list had more than 300 choices.

Stapleton United Neighborhoods released the following descriptions of what each name option represents:

Central Park

Central Park is a name well known in the community. It is physically central to the … area South of Interstate 70. It abuts the iconic tower from the former airport. Denver has numerous neighborhoods named after the parks they surround, plus “Central Park” would evoke the Green Book, which was a foundational document for Stapleton. Finally, the name-change issue has been divisive for our community the last few years. It has sometimes brought out the best and worst in us and created tensions among neighbors. Central Park would be non-controversial, natural and drama-less, which is what our community could use right now.

Skyview

Whether watching fireworks along the Front Range, experiencing a blood moon from the sledding hill, or taking in a sunset or sunrise, viewing the celestial beauty that surrounds us draws us together in awe. In raising our heads up to take in our sky view, we are reminded of the enormousness of the universe and in the words of Carl Sagan, “For small creatures such as we, the vastness is bearable only through love.” For many, it is love of thy neighbor, and the desire for all who live and visit here to feel pride in the community that has brought about the change of name.

From earliest days of aviation, the dream was to conquer the sky, extending the boundaries of human endeavor to transcend the adage, ‘the sky’s the limit.’ Bringing together the nostalgia of historical air travel and aspirations of those early aviators can give us a name that aspires to give voice to values like diversity, sustainability and access. It is fitting to have a name that directs our thoughts upward to what can be.

Through the name Skyview, may we feel a connection to each other and all of humanity. When we look at the sky, may we find the inspiration for the work that continues on the ground to make the future easier and brighter for each of us now, and for the next generation.