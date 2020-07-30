(CBS4) – With the Denver Broncos training camp underway, let’s take a look at how the Broncos line up at the quarterback position with Drew Lock taking the reins of the offense.

In the Hunt:

Drew Lock, 2nd season

Jeff Driskel, 5th season

Brett Rypien, 1st season

Top Offseason Moves: Signing Jeff Driskel to a 2-year, $5 million contract. Released Joe Flacco with failed physical designation.

Projected Starter: Drew Lock

For the third consecutive season, the Broncos will have a new starting quarterback and Drew Lock will get his shot to secure the starting role for the long term.

Lock was 4-1 in his five starts and threw for 1,020 yards with seven touchdowns and three interceptions. He will play in a new offensive system under Pat Shurmur, which will feature more three wide receiver and one tight end sets.

Reserves: Jeff Driskel, Brett Rypien

The Broncos signed Jeff Driskel in the offseason to backup Lock. The former Cincinnati Bengals and Detroit Lions quarterback is 1-7 in his career.

Brett Rypien spent most of last season on the Broncos practice squad. The lefty from Boise State, who’s game is better suited for the west coast system under former Broncos offensive coordinator Rich Scangarello, will need to adjust quickly to Shurmur’s system to make the final roster.

Best Training Camp Battle: Backup Quarterback

With Lock penciled in as the starter, the best competition at the quarterback position will be on who backs him up. The Broncos signed Drislel in hopes his veteran experience will help him take the job.

There is a possibility none of this will matter. Last year, Denver signed Brandon Allen off of waivers to be the backup quarterback after the preseason ended.

Under the Radar: How will the pandemic affect Drew Lock?

With on-field offseason activities like Mini-Camp and Organized Team Activities (OTA’s) cancelled due to the pandemic, how quickly Drew Lock grows in a new offensive system will be key to the Broncos success this season.

Offensive Coordinator Pat Shurmur has gotten production out of quarterbacks in several different circumstances throughout his career.

– In 2013, Nick Foles took over for Michael Vick midseason and led the Philadelphia Eagles to an 8-2 record and a playoff berth. Foles threw for 27 touchdowns to only two interceptions and earned a spot in the Pro Bowl.

– In 2017, Case Keenum came in for an injured Sam Bradford and led the Minnesota Vikings to an 11-3 record and an appearance in the NFC Championship Game. Keenum threw 22 touchdowns, seven interceptions and completed 67.6% of his passes.

– Last season, New York Giants rookie quarterback Daniel Jones threw for 24 touchdowns and 12 interceptions.

The Broncos loaded up in the draft to help Lock picking up wide receivers Jerry Jeudy, KJ Hamler, Tyrie Cleveland and tight end Albert Okwuegbunam.

Stats to Know:

– The offense didn’t throw a touchdown pass in the third quarter all last season.

– Broncos ranked 28th in offense (298.6 yards per game)

– Broncos ranked 28th in points per game (17.6)

What They Said: Drew Lock on the Broncos offseason moves

“It means a lot to me to see that happen. It puts a little extra confidence on my back. Now at the same time, those expectations do rise when you have so many weapons around you, but I like to say that I hold myself to high expectations.”

