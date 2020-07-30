DENVER (CBS4) – A study of data from the Federal Highway Administration found some rough roads in Colorado. CoPilot, a car buying app, analyzed the FHA’s International Roughness Index, looking at the percentage of road-miles categorized as poor. It then broke urban areas down by small, midsize and large.
Denver-Aurora ended up at number 14 on the list of worst roads in large metro areas.
The study found 36% of all major roads were in poor condition with almost 7% of interstates and freeways in poor condition.
When it came to arterial roads, 32% were in poor condition while 52% of minor arterials were.
Boulder was No. 10 on the list of small urban areas. 40.7 percent of its roads are listed in poor condition.
AAA says potholes cost drivers $3 billion a year in repairs.
You can find the entire study at copilotsearch.com/posts/cities-with-the-worst-roads/