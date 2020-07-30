Study: Denver-Aurora Has Some Of The Worst Roads In The NationA study of data from the Federal Highway Administration found some rough roads in Colorado. CoPilot, a car buying app, analyzed the FHA's International Roughness Index, looking at the percentage of road-miles categorized as poor. Katie Johnston reports.

Person Who Took Bar Exam At DU Tests Positive For COVID-19A person who took the Colorado bar exam at the University of Denver on Wednesday has tested positive for COVID-19. Katie Johnston reports.

Census Workers Begin Door-To-Door VisitsThe Census workers are trying to make sure everyone fills out the 2020 Census.

Colorado Attorney General Issues Cease & Desist To Live EntertainmentThe Colorado Attorney General's Office has issued a cease and desist order to a Colorado promoter after it held a concert and rodeo on a private ranch in Weld County where there was little or no social distancing.

Coronavirus Outbreak In Fort Collins: At Least 8 CSU Football Players Test PositiveColorado State University says it will pause football team activities after eight known positive tests for COVID-19. A full team test will be administered as early as next week, the university said Wednesday. The Rams are anticipating a return within two weeks.

Unusually Cool For Denver, Eastern ColoradoMeteorologist Chris Spears has your forecast.

