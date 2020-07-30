Comments
THORNTON, Colo. (CBS4)– Police in Thornton are investigating a deadly stabbing. It happened in the Chili’s parking lot at 16507 Washington St. on Thursday afternoon.
Police say one adult female was killed and an adult male was injured and taken to the hospital. One adult male was arrested.
What happened leading up to the deadly stabbing is being investigated.
TPD investigating a multiple stabbing in Chili’s parking lot, 16507 Washington St 1 adult female deceased, 1 adult male victim taken to area hospital, 1 adult male in custody. No threat to the public. Preliminary investigation underway. Updates posted as they become available. pic.twitter.com/P0Q1Gdhyoj
— Thornton Police Dept (@ThorntonPolice) July 30, 2020