CBSN DenverWatch Now
Filed Under:Thornton News

THORNTON, Colo. (CBS4)– Police in Thornton are investigating a deadly stabbing. It happened in the Chili’s parking lot at 16507 Washington St. on Thursday afternoon.

Police say one adult female was killed and an adult male was injured and taken to the hospital. One adult male was arrested.

What happened leading up to the deadly stabbing is being investigated.

Comments

Leave a Reply