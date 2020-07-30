Shower, Laundry Trucks Help Those In Need In Adams CountyAdams County has teamed up with Bayaud Enterprises to provide free showers and laundry services to those in need.

10 minutes ago

Architect Changes Hospitals And Himself After Surviving Rare CancerA retired hospital architect will be honored this month by The Limb Preservation Foundation. Twenty-four years ago, Rob Davidson nearly lost an arm to a rare cancer.

11 minutes ago

Below Average Temperatures To End JulyWatch Lauren Whitney's forecast

15 minutes ago

'Undemocratic, Outrageous And Insulting': Gov. Jared Polis Reacts To Trump's Tweet About Delaying ElectionGov. Jared Polis said November's General Election will be held on schedule, after President Donald Trump floated the idea of delaying it. The president expressed concerns about mail-in voting and questioned whether the election should be delayed until people can vote "securely and safely."

15 minutes ago

Gov. Polis Calls Homeless Sweeps Near Capitol 'A Relief'Gov. Jared Polis said Wednesday's sweep of a homeless camp near the Capitol was "a relief" and called it an important step toward making the city safer.

17 minutes ago

One Teacher Shares Her Story Of Recovering From Coronavirus And Why She Thinks Schools Should Not Go Back To In Person LearningA teacher shared how her recovery from coronavirus has taken months and that she believes returning to in person learning is not a good idea.

19 minutes ago