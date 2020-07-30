DENVER (CBS4) – Colorado is located between two weather systems today. One is a big ridge of high pressure to the west and the other is a deep trough of low pressure to the east. This will keep hot and dry weather west of the Continental Divide with cooler temps and some storms on the eastern plains.

The wettest weather today will be in northeast and east-central Colorado where some locally heavy rain is possible. Temperatures there will only be in the 70s due to the extensive cloud cover. Denver is looking at a high around 82 degrees after it was 93 at DIA on Wednesday.

Thunderstorm activity will be limited today in western and central Colorado. We will see widespread showers and storms on the far northeast and eastern plains. In Denver it’s a tough call because some data indicates the potential to see a few strong thunderstorms this evening. If this were to happen it’d be anytime after 5pm and before 9 pm.

Heads up! Some models have a chance for evening storms along the urban corridor. And since 4am the HRRR has been showing this rogue storm blowing up in northern JeffCo around 9pm. They are just models. We'll see how the atmosphere evolves today. Stay tuned! #COwx #4wx @LaurenCBS4 pic.twitter.com/NjQaEM1sHw — Chris Spears (@ChrisCBS4) July 30, 2020

Below normal temperatures for Denver are in store for the next several days with highs in the lower to middle 80s. It looks like we will be back to the 90s by early next week.