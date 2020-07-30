DENVER (CBS4)– Rockies baseball is back but it’s unlike anything we’ve seen before. There are no fans in the stands, which is why it’s especially important for the team’s social media team to be on its game.

“This is a unique season for many different reasons. I think our goal this year is to show you the real story of what’s going on behind the scenes and provide access that we’re only able to provide,” said Julian Valentin, director of brand management and social media.

Getting a little emotional thinking about #OpeningDay without you. pic.twitter.com/EOYLotyDBB — Colorado Rockies 😷 (@Rockies) July 31, 2020

“That’s our main goal: storytelling what’s really happening and we’re excited to bring everybody on this journey with us.”

Whether or not you follow the @Rockies on Twitter, you may have come across or heard about one of their tweets.

Whether it’s a sunset, a Rockies themed periodic table (!) or a gif of “taco’s” there’s something for everyone to stay entertained.

“We try to be as creative as possible because there’s so many great teams out there. So many brands and individuals who are doing such an incredible job. So what can we do that’s different? That still paints our players and our club in a positive light? That’s what we’re always trying to do,” says Valentin about the process behind a social media post.

The Rockies also love to hear back from the fans. Recently, they asked followers to send them Twitter bios for the team. Some have already been used.

“We created an Excel document and have about a hundred of them that we’re just going to rotate through and use a bunch of them throughout the season.”

But not all tweets are a homerun.

Sometimes, the team hears from Rockies owner Dick Monfort.

“It happens from time to time but if you’re going to ride the line of pushing the envelope there are a couple of situations here and there.”

We created cutouts of 80+ former Rockies players that will sit in some of the seats behind home plate starting tomorrow. These alumni cutouts will be auctioned off after the season with proceeds going to the Rockies Foundation. Until then, #WalkerHOF will be in the bullpen! pic.twitter.com/AJP2D5M62q — Colorado Rockies 😷 (@Rockies) July 30, 2020

Make sure to check in and tweet at the @Rockies this season.

The team has their home opener on Friday night at Coors Field versus the San Diego Padres.