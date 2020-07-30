(CBS4) – The Colorado Attorney General’s Office has issued a cease and desist order to a Colorado promoter after it held a concert and rodeo on a private ranch in Weld County where there was little or no social distancing. Live Entertainment Co is based in Eaton, according to the Greeley Tribune.

“That’s the company responsible for the large, ‘super spreader’ event that we saw in Weld County where there were somewhere around 4,000 to 5,000 people,” Gov. Jared Polis said on Thursday afternoon during his news conference about coronavirus.

On Sunday, lines of cars were parked along County Road 37 near Hudson and a large crowd was seen leaving the area once Live Entertainment’s event shut down. The Weld County Sheriff’s Office said the event was originally meant to be in Elbert County and authorities say they were not aware of the event’s location until neighbors called in with concerns.

The sheriff’s office said the owner or renter of the private property decided to halt the event when the crowd got too large and out of control. Apparently thousands of people showed up.

“Under current guidelines, in most areas of our state the maximum for an outdoor event is about 175 people with at least 6 feet between them and social distancing,” Polis said.

The letter sent to Live Entertainment states: “It has come to the (Colorado Department of Public Health’s) attention that Live Entertainment is hosting events with large numbers of people. It is CDPHE’s understanding, based on a review of available information and community complaints, that you have held at least two events in the past few weeks with attendees potentially reaching as many as 5,000 people. If correct, this action is in direct violation of Executive Order D 2020 091, issued by Governor POlis on June 1, 2020, and extended and amended by Executive Order D 2020 144, and the Eighth Amended PublicH health Order 20-28, Safer at Home and in the Vast, Great Outdoors, issued by Jill Hunsaker Ryan, MPH, Executive Director of CDPHE on June 30, 2020.”