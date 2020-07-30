DENVER (CBS4)– Census workers started going door-to-door in Denver, Arvada and other parts of the Denver metro area on Thursday. They’re trying to ensure that everyone has filled out their 2020 Census.

The person at your door can be verified for working for the Census because they will be carrying a valid ID badge with their photograph and a U.S. Department of Commerce watermark.

More than 35% of people in the Denver metro area still need to fill out their Census. There is still time to fill out the 2020 Census online to avoid having someone knock at your door.

“The more people who respond and either complete the Census online or by telephone or even by paper, we won’t have to visit those households. But the fact remains that within the next few weeks we will start knocking on doors, those households where we haven’t gotten a response. And in those cases, we will take every precaution and we will keep social distancing,” said Dennis Johnson with the U.S. Census Bureau Denver Division.

Census takers are now visiting homes that haven't yet responded to #Census2020. Check to make sure they have a valid ID badge with their photo, a U.S. Department of Commerce watermark, and an expiration date. Help us get counted! Learn more at https://t.co/bHejwNOJCq. pic.twitter.com/c2gJUHC6YZ — Commerce City, CO (@CommerceCityCO) July 30, 2020

Filling out the 2020 Census helps determine how much federal funding Colorado receives over the next 10 years. That money can fund education, health care and construction.

The current deadline to respond to the 2020 Census is Oct. 31. You can respond by mail, online at 2020census.gov or by phone 1-844-330-2020.