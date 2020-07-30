Comments
GREELEY, Colo. (CBS4) – A 20-year-old man will spend nearly 30 years in prison for his role in a home invasion in Greeley. Brandon Steele committed the crime in 2018.
A Weld County District Court judge said Steele was one of two men who broke into a home, punched a woman multiple times and shot a man. He then kidnapped the couple and a young child.
Steele also robbed the home, getting away with more than $2,000 worth of items. The second man involved in the home invasion’s case is pending.