(CBS4) – A woman was sexually assaulted while she was hiking alone on a trail on Tuesday on a trail in the foothills west of Boulder. That’s according to the Boulder County Sheriff’s office, which says it happened on the Walker Ranch Loop Trail in the afternoon.
The woman was hiking alone. Police say the man was violent and sexually assaulted her.
He’s described as a white man in his 40s who was tall with a muscular build. He was bald and was wearing a mask during the assault.
The sheriff’s department is asking for anyone in the area who may have noticed the man to call Detective Asa Merriam at 303-579-3611 (or email at amerriam@bouldercounty.org).