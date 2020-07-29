COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (CBS4)– Get a sneak peak inside the U.S. Olympic & Paralympic Museum one day before it opens to the public. The media got a special behind the scenes tour of the museum on Tuesday.
Among some of the displays, multiple medals from various Olympic games, historic Olympic torches carried by world-renowned athletes and uniforms for Olympic and Paralympic athletes over the years.
The U.S. Olympic & Paralympic Museum will open to visitors on Thursday. It’s located in Colorado Springs. General admission tickets go on sale on Wednesday, ranging from $15 to $25.
The project was conceived in 2012, as Olympic leaders looked to establish the first full-fledged Olympic museum in the United States. The Olympic Training Center, located a few miles from the museum in downtown Colorado Springs, draws more than 130,000 visitors a year but had limited exhibit space.