PARKER, Colo. (CBS4) – The Parker Police Department is looking for the driver who hit a person on a bicycle with a truck and then drove off Wednesday morning. Investigators are asking for the public’s help identifying the truck.
The incident happened about 8:25 a.m at the intersection of Parker Road and Hess Road. The cyclist’s condition is unknown.
The vehicle is described as a white utility style truck that left the scene traveling north on Parker Road, north of Hess Road. The truck had a blue bin on the driver’s side, shovels and ladder racks with no ladders.
If you have any information that could aid the investigation, you are asked to call 303-841-9800.