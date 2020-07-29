DENVER (CBS4) – Colorado sits in between high pressure to our southwest and low pressure to the north this morning. That means it will be a little windy at times today due to the pressure difference. The weather will also vary quite a bit depending on where you are located within our state.
The hottest and driest weather will be found on the western slope of Colorado today where high temperatures will approach 100 degrees in some locations. There is a chance for scattered storms in the mountains and on the eastern plains.
There is a marginal chance for a few strong to severe thunderstorms in our far eastern counties this afternoon and evening. The two main threats from storms will be large hail and damaging wind gusts in excess of 60 mph.
Starting on Thursday some cooler air will filter back into parts of the state, including Denver, where high temperatures will run between 5 and 10 degrees below where we should be for this time of year.