DENVER (CBS4) – Two more sports have the green light to resume practices and competition, Colorado’s high school governing sports body announced Wednesday. Softball and boy’s tennis can now join boy’s golf in resuming practices.
The state approved CHSAA’s return-to-play plan. Softball and boy’s tennis can begin practices as scheduled on August 10th. Competition can start on August 13th.
Both sports will see modifications to their seasons to comply with local, state, and national health guidelines. Play can be stopped at any time during the season as those guidelines evolve.
Boy’s golf can resume practice on August 3rd and competition on August 6th. Those approvals were previously announced. Girl’s tennis and girl’s golf, both spring sports, have not yet been ruled on.
CHSAA says they are anticipating an announcement on the remaining fall sports by the end of the week.