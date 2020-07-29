(CBS4) – Breweries and beer drinkers can celebrate the 5th Annual Colorado Pint Day to help the Colorado Brewers Guild raise money for their nonprofit. Several breweries are selling limited edition pint glasses which commemorate the state’s craft beer industry.
The glass, designed by Mallory Hodgkin, also celebrates the CBG’s 25th anniversary.
Colorado Pint Day is typically celebrated during Colorado Craft Beer Week in the spring. However, the coronavirus pandemic postponed that event.
The special pint glass this year help “support the CBG’s mission of promoting and protecting its members through advocacy, education, and public awareness.”
This year’s edition features neon colors and a Rocky Mountain Bighorn Sheep with Colorado mountains as a backdrop.
See the list of breweries participating in this year’s event.