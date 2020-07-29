ARAPAHOE COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – The superintendent for the Cherry Creek School District updated parents on a proposed plan for the upcoming school year. In a video announcement, the district announced it now plans to implement a hybrid learning model for middle and high school students when they return.
Classes are scheduled to resume Aug. 24 with an in-person learning model. In a remote learning situation, classes would resume Aug. 17.
“The in-person learning option for middle and high school students will now be a blended option with two days of In-Person learning and three days of at-home learning each week. This change allows for greater physical distancing and is based on the newest guidance from state health and education experts,” the district stated.
A final decision is expected on Aug. 6.