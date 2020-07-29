Comments
CHAFFEE COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – The body of who is believed to be a missing hiker was found days after search and rescue crews began looking for him. Terry Pann, 60, was found dead Wednesday afternoon near West Apostle Peak.
Chaffee County officials say Pann went hiking alone near Ice Mountain and Three Apostles between July 22 and July 25. Members of the Chaffee County Search and Rescue Team and Western Mountain Rescue Team searched for him for five days.
However, because of inclement weather, their efforts were hampered for the last four days. With better conditions on Wednesday, crews were able conduct a more intense search.
The Chaffee County Coroner’s Office will be performing an autopsy on Pann to determine his cause of death.