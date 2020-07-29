Comments
ASPEN, Colo. (CBS4) – The Aspen City Council passed a mandatory mask zone which goes into effect July 31. People must wear a face covering at all times indoors and outdoors while in the zone.
The area includes downtown and Highlands Village. Exemptions include those in motor vehicles and those while seated for dining.
The new ordinance will expire on Nov. 4, but can be amended.
Those caught in their first offense can be charged with a $50 fine. A second offense yields a $250 fine, and a those who are caught three times could pay $3,000 and face possible jail time.
The emergency ordinance was passed unanimously, the Aspen Times reports.