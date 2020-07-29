ADAMS COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – The Adams 12 Five Star Schools Board of Education discussed the district’s plan for the upcoming fall semester amid the coronavirus pandemic. The superintendent recommended all students will start the school year with remote learning through Sept. 25.
More recommendations include in-person orientation for elementary, 6th and 9th grade students; the first day of school will move to Aug. 27; families are also asked to share whether they are interested in Learning Pods.
The district will re-evaulate learning methods going forward and will make a decision by Sept. 11.
The board needs to vote on the recommendations.
Executive Director of the Tri-County Health Department, John Douglas, spoke during the board’s meeting on Wednesday. He noted a light uptick in hospitalizations, but no uptick in deaths in Adams County.
He added models show if more people don’t wear masks and social distance themselves from others, then they will see a peak in October. However, he and the department believe there is a public health impact from not opening schools.
Douglas urged school districts to explore options of having class outside or having sufficient ventilation in the buildings.