(CBS4) – A Netflix television series about a Colorado crime investigation that captured national attention has been nominated for four Emmy Awards. “Unbelievable” is about the case of Marc O’Leary, a serial rapist captured in Jefferson County in 2011.
The series was nominated on Tuesday morning in the following categories:
– Outstanding Limited Series
– Outstanding Supporting Actress In A Limited Series Or Movie (Toni Collette)
– Outstanding Writing For A Limited Series, Movie Or Dramatic Special (Episode 1)
– Outstanding Casting For A Limited Series, Movie Or Special
Investigators said O’Leary planned his attacks, staked out four victims in Colorado, assaulted them repeatedly over several hours and then took methodical steps to make sure no evidence was left behind. The case was cracked thanks to the work of two detectives — Stacy Galbraith, then a detective with the Golden Police Department, and Westminster detective Edna Hendershot.
The case and that collaboration has been highlighted by law enforcement as one to learn from, and it also was the focus first of a book, then a TV special and then “Unbelievable.”
Galbraith and Hendershot were able to piece together multiple cases from multiple jurisdictions and eventually ended O’Leary’s crime spree. O’Leary pleaded guilty and is now serving more than 300 years behind bars.
Also nominated in the Outstanding Limited Series category was “Watchmen” (HBO), “Little Fires Everywhere” (Hulu), “Hello Sunshine Mrs. America” (FX Networks) and “Unorthodox” (Netflix). Collette was nominated alongside three actresses from FX Networks’ “Mrs. America” — Tracey Ullman, Margo Martindale and Uzo Aduba — as well as Holland Taylor (Netflix’s “Hollywood”) and Jean Smart (“Watchmen”).
The Emmy Awards air on Sept. 20 on ABC.