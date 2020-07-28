CBSN DenverWatch Now
By Audra Streetman
THORNTON, Colo. (CBS4) – The Thornton Police Department issued an arrest warrant for a man accused of driving into a pet shop on July 16 and stealing six puppies. Joseph Gilbert Martinez, 35, is wanted on several charges including six counts of cruelty to animals.

Joseph Gilbert Martinez (credit: Thornton Police Department)

The puppies were stolen around 10 p.m. from the Pet Ranch, located at 3833 East 120th Avenue. Photos show the suspect removing the puppies from their cages before fleeing.

(credit: Thornton Police Department)

Investigators said the six puppies are valued at $14,895 and are still unaccounted for.

(credit: Thornton Police Department)

Martinez is also wanted for burglary, theft, criminal mischief and aggravated motor vehicle theft.

Anyone with information about the suspect is asked to call Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at (720) 913-7867 (STOP). Callers can remain anonymous and could be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000.

