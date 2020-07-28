THORNTON, Colo. (CBS4) – The Thornton Police Department issued an arrest warrant for a man accused of driving into a pet shop on July 16 and stealing six puppies. Joseph Gilbert Martinez, 35, is wanted on several charges including six counts of cruelty to animals.
The puppies were stolen around 10 p.m. from the Pet Ranch, located at 3833 East 120th Avenue. Photos show the suspect removing the puppies from their cages before fleeing.
Investigators said the six puppies are valued at $14,895 and are still unaccounted for.
Martinez is also wanted for burglary, theft, criminal mischief and aggravated motor vehicle theft.
Anyone with information about the suspect is asked to call Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at (720) 913-7867 (STOP). Callers can remain anonymous and could be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000.