AURORA, Colo. (CBS4) – Aurora police have arrested the 23-year-old man accused of firing a gun during a weekend protest and injuring two people. He was identified as Samuel Young a day later and arrested at his home on Monday. An online search of public records indicates he is a Wheat Ridge resident.

The shooting happened on Interstate 225 in Aurora on Saturday evening in the midst of the chaos when a Jeep drove through a crowd of protesters who were gathered to protest the death of Elijah McClain. The vehicle didn’t make contact with anyone.

Shortly afterwards, numerous people took photos of the apparent shooter and turned them in to police. Police said they are thankful to those tipsters, who helped lead them to the suspect.

Police are still looking into the details surrounding the Jeep that drove through the crowd and are hoping the public will provide any information about it that might help their investigation, specifically photos or video that might show the actions of the driver prior to encountering the group of protesters. The driver hasn’t been publicly identified or arrested although police apparently know who it is.

Young is accused of shooting at the Jeep as it came down the interstate and two protesters where the ones who were hurt. He is tentatively charged with four counts of attempted murder.

The protest was organized in support of the family of Elijah McClain. McClain passed away in August 2019 days after an altercation with Aurora police. He was injected with a sedative by an EMT after officers claimed he showed signs of “excited delirium.”

An independent investigation has been launched into McClain’s death.