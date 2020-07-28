Comments
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (CBS4)– For more years, construction has been underway on the 60,000-square foot museum that will include a first-of-its-kind tribute to the 1980 U.S. Olympic team. Now, it will open to the public.
The U.S. Olympic & Paralympic Museum will open to visitors on Thursday. It’s located in Colorado Springs. General admission tickets go on sale on Wednesday, ranging from $15 to $25.
The project was conceived in 2012, as Olympic leaders looked to establish the first full-fledged Olympic museum in the United States. The Olympic Training Center, located a few miles from the museum in downtown Colorado Springs, draws more than 130,000 visitors a year but had limited exhibit space.