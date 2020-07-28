(CBS4) – Denver Broncos defensive lineman Kyle Peko has informed the team he is opting out of playing this season due to the coronavirus pandemic, a source confirms to CBS4. Peko becomes the first Bronco not to play due to the pandemic. The third-year nose tackle played two games with the team last year and had one tackle. He came into camp looking to provide depth to the Broncos defensive line. So far, no other Bronco has opted out of the season.
Last year, Peko, then a member of the Buffalo Bills, said on Instagram that his wife, Giuliana, was diagnosed with stage 7 Hodgkin’s lymphoma. Giuliana started a blog called “Giuli’s Journey” to detail her battle with cancer.
In early September she announced that her cancer was in remission.
View this post on Instagram
today deserves to start off with a selfie because (i cant believe i get to say this already) I AM IN REMISSION !! 😭 been praying about this day since the moment I got diagnosed. I know it’s not over just yet since i still have to do a few rounds of chemo so that shit never comes back, but what i do know is that i will be celebrating life to the fullest from here on out. I wanted to say thank you from the bottom of my heart to every single one of you that has continuously prayed and sent good vibes my way. You have made me want to keep fighting this fight, no matter how hard it got at times. CHEERS to this crazy thing we call life.. going to go hug my babies and my family a little tighter today & give my husband the best virtual kiss ever (😂) !!!!!! 🍾✨🎊♥️
Peko was set to make $825,000 this year and players who voluntarily opt out of the season will receive a $150,000 stipend and will be deducted from their contract in 2021. It is possible Peko could receive a $350,000 stipend because of medical necessity.
Several players around the NFL have already decided to opt out of the season, including five from the New England Patriots and Kansas City Chiefs offensive lineman Laurent Duvernay-Tardif.
The Broncos veterans report to training camp later in the day on Tuesday.
Smart. Hopefully he and his family are taking appropriate actions to stay safe.