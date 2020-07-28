(CBS4) – Denver Broncos defensive lineman Kyle Peko has informed the team he is opting out of playing this season due to the coronavirus pandemic, a source confirms to CBS4. Peko becomes the first Bronco not to play due to the pandemic. The third-year nose tackle played two games with the team last year and had one tackle. He came into camp looking to provide depth to the Broncos defensive line. So far, no other Bronco has opted out of the season.

Last year, Peko, then a member of the Buffalo Bills, said on Instagram that his wife, Giuliana, was diagnosed with stage 7 Hodgkin’s lymphoma. Giuliana started a blog called “Giuli’s Journey” to detail her battle with cancer.

In early September she announced that her cancer was in remission.

Peko was set to make $825,000 this year and players who voluntarily opt out of the season will receive a $150,000 stipend and will be deducted from their contract in 2021. It is possible Peko could receive a $350,000 stipend because of medical necessity.

Several players around the NFL have already decided to opt out of the season, including five from the New England Patriots and Kansas City Chiefs offensive lineman Laurent Duvernay-Tardif.

The Broncos veterans report to training camp later in the day on Tuesday.