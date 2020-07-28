DENVER (CBS4) – The Denver Broncos have been informed of their first player who intends to opt-out of the 2020 season. Defensive lineman Kyle Peko informed the team of his decision to opt out on Tuesday.
CBS4’s Romi Bean reached out to Peko about his decision and he shared this with her.
“Definitely one of the harder decisions I’ve had to make. I’ve been lucky to have a career full of opportunities. My decisions usually have been along the lines of ‘should I stay or should I play elsewhere?’ but never did I think it would be about opting out and not playing, but I’m doing what I feel is right for my family so it makes it easier for sure.”
Peko’s wife Giuliana was diagnosed with stage 3 Hodgkins lymphoma in 2019. Weeks after being diagnosed, she was announced as cancer-free. The Peko’s also have two children.
Under the league’s new collective bargaining agreement, if Peko is considered “high-risk” he will receive a $350,000 stipend. If not, that figure drops to $150,000. It’s unclear at this point which category Peko will fall into.