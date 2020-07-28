DENVER (CBS4) – Denver police say the suspect in a shooting involving two Aurora police officers is still in the hospital with critical injuries. Both officers also remain in the hospital. Their injuries are considered non-life threatening.

It started with an armed robbery investigation near 47th Avenue and Andes Street in the Green Valley Ranch neighborhood. Officers from the Rocky Mountain Safe Streets Task Force were following multiple adult suspects.

Police say one suspect ran away and tried to steal a vehicle from two people. Aurora officers shot at the suspect. That suspect shot back at officers.

Two officers were shot. The suspect was shot multiple times. The two carjacking victims were not harmed.

Police say other suspects are still on the run, but did not elaborate on descriptions or the number of suspects they are looking for.

“There’s been an operation in place for a while to contact them, and apprehend these suspects,” officials said on Monday.

Bullet holes could be seen in the windshield of one of the vehicles seemingly involved in a crash in the complex parking lot. It’s not clear if the shots came from inside the vehicle or from outside.

“I can tell you shooting into a vehicle is against our policy in most cases. There are certainly some exceptions, (for instance) when someone’s in grave danger,” officials said.