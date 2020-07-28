Comments
DENVER (CBS4) – Looking for a job? Denver Rescue Mission is hosting a job fair this week.
The Denver Rescue Mission helps people experiencing homelessness. The mission is hiring for a variety of positions to keep up with the demand for its services and to provide space for social distancing.
The job fair is Thursday, July 30 by appointment only from 1:30 p.m. to 4 p.m. at the Lawrence Street Community Center. Available jobs include chefs, custodians, intake coordinators and emergency service coordinators.
Due to COVID-19, all attendees must register for an appointment in advance. No walk-ins will be allowed.
To register for the job fair, go to DenverRescueMission.org/2020jobfair/ or call 303-313-2448.