Comments
DENVER (CBS4) – Some Colorado families with students will start getting electronic food benefits. It’s part of a new program announced by Gov. Jared Polis.
The Pandemic Electronic Benefit Transfer (P-EBT) program started last week. Families will be reimbursed for the free and reduced-price meals students missed after schools closed in March.
Polis says 360,000 students are eligible. Each household with an eligible child can receive $5.70 per child per school day on a Colorado EBT card. It will amount in a one-time payment.
LINK: Colorado P-EBT Program
It is so nice thatPolis is thinking of children and families but at the same time some of us are having to give 1 of every 3 Social Security checks to the state to pay for these programs. Just a new take on tax the old for the young because they won’t be around too long to complain about it. Case in point my property taxes doubled this year to equal 1 and 1/2 of my Social Security checks. And Do you think that Governor Polis thinks about the old? Only long enough to come up with plans to imprison us in our houses so we don’t need the money stolen from us by the government.
And CBS 4 reporters won’t even look at this situation as news worthy.