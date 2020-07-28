Comments
CHAFFEE COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – The search resumed in Chaffee County for a missing hiker. Crews are looking for 60-year-old Terry Pann.
They believe Pann went hiking alone near Ice Mountain and Three Apostles between July 22 and July 25.
Teams including the Chaffee County Search and Rescue Team and Western Mountain Rescue Team searched Wateroo Gulch and the Lake Ann trail head on Tuesday morning.
Crews have also searched by air, which includes drone flights.
If you saw the person in this picture please contact please contact Chaffee County Sheriff Office Dispatch at 719-539-2596.