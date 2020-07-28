CBSN DenverWatch Now
CHAFFEE COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – The search resumed in Chaffee County for a missing hiker. Crews are looking for 60-year-old Terry Pann.

(credit: Chaffee County Search & Rescue)

They believe Pann went hiking alone near Ice Mountain and Three Apostles between July 22 and July 25.

(credit: Chaffee County)

Teams including the Chaffee County Search and Rescue Team and Western Mountain Rescue Team searched Wateroo Gulch and the Lake Ann trail head on Tuesday morning.

(credit: Chaffee County)

Crews have also searched by air, which includes drone flights.

 

If you saw the person in this picture please contact please contact Chaffee County Sheriff Office Dispatch at 719-539-2596.

