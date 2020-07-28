'It's Like Drunk Driving': Polis Says Going To Big Parties Puts Innocent People At RiskWhen questioned about a weekend concert that reportedly attracted thousands of people, Gov. Jared Polis called it irresponsible. Polis said people who attend large gatherings during the pandemic put themselves and their families at risk. He compared it to driving drunk and called on Coloradans "not to be stupid."

4 minutes ago

Green Valley Ranch Shooting Suspect Remains HospitalizedDenver police say the suspect in a shooting involving two Aurora police officers is still in the hospital with critical injuries. Both officers also remain in the hospital. Their injuries are considered non-life threatening.

7 minutes ago

Covid-19 Defense Projects Estimates 300,000 To 400,000 Coloradans Will Become Homeless As The Moratorium On Evictions EndsSome Coloradans are in danger of being evicted as unemployment continues to rise and the moratorium on evictions comes to an end.

9 minutes ago

Police Are Searching For Possible Witnesses To A Stabbing At A Circle K Last WeekPolice are searching for 3 possibly witnesses to a fight at a Circle K that left a man unconscious who later died from his injuries.

2 hours ago

'Unbelievable,' Story Of Colorado Cops Who Cracked Marc O'Leary Case, Nominated For 4 Emmy AwardsA Netflix television series about a Colorado crime investigation that captured national attention has been nominated for four Emmy Awards. "Unbelievable" is about the case of Marc O'Leary, a serial rapist captured in Jefferson County in 2011.

2 hours ago

Man's Body Found In South Platte RiverThe Adams County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a body was found in the South Platte River. Investigators say an adult male body was found in the Thornton area near 90th Avenue and Riverdale Road about 9:30 a.m. Tuesday.

2 hours ago